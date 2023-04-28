No Prior S. Korea-Japan Coordination over Kishida's Remarks on Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor were reportedly made entirely based on his own decision.An official at the top office reportedly told Yonhap News on Monday that there was no prior coordination at all between Seoul and Tokyo on the level of Kishida's remarks on historical issues, as well as on whether or not he will make any comment on the matters.In a joint press conference after the summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday, Kishida said that his heart "aches" for the countless people who had to work under extreme conditions, in an apparent reference to Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.Last week, Japan's national security adviser Takeo Akiba visited South Korea and held talks with his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yong ahead of the summit of their leaders. In the meeting, Cho reportedly explained the sentiment of Koreans calling for Kishida's active response to Yoon's conciliatory move to improve bilateral ties.However, President Yoon reportedly asked Akiba to tell Kishida not to burden himself too much regarding the matter.In the meeting with Yoon, Akiba conveyed Kishida's message that he views in high regard Yoon's "courageous decision" to pursue an improvement in bilateral ties, and decided to reciprocate Yoon's visit to return the sentiment at least a little.Since then, there reportedly has been no consultation between the top aides of the two nations regarding historical issues.