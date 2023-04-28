Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, Japan Likely to Hold Talks in Early June

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Japan will reportedly hold talks early next month to discuss ways to follow up on the recent summit of their leaders.According to multiple sources on Monday, defense minister Lee Jong-sup is expected to meet his Japanese counterpart, Yasukazu Hamada, on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit or Shangri-La Dialogue set to be held from June 2 to 4 in Singapore.If realized, the talks would be the first meeting of defense chiefs of the two nations in about four years since November 2019.The meeting would come about a month after the latest summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul.The defense chiefs are expected to discuss a range of security issues, in particular a past dispute over low-altitude flybys by Japanese maritime patrol aircraft over South Korean warships in 2018 and 2019, following its accusations that a South Korean warship had locked fire-control radar on its plane.