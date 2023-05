Photo : YONHAP News

The price of dining out rose for the 29th consecutive month in April.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the food-away-from-home, or restaurant purchases, increased zero-point-seven percent on-month in April, posting an on-month increase for 29 straight months since December 2020.On year-on-year terms, the price growth, which soared to nine percent last September, slowed to seven-point-six percent last month, but still remains high.The cumulative price increase for the past 29 months marked 16-point-eight percent.The price of hamburger posted the largest gain over the period with 27-point-eight percent, followed by pizza, gimbap and galbitang, or a beef rib soup.The Korean-Chinese noodle jjajang-myeon, sushi and tteokbokki also jumped by around 20 percent.