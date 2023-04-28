China Voices Opposition to Japan's Possible Participation in Washington Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

China has voiced opposition to Japan's possible participation in the Washington Declaration, a recent agreement between South Korea and the United States on strengthening extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threats.China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday in a press briefing that Japan's possible participation in the declaration may escalate regional tensions, destroy the nuclear non-proliferation regime, and harm other countries' strategic interests.The spokesperson then said he hopes related countries will not go further down the wrong path, stressing that dividing sides and forming small groups for confrontation will lead nowhere.The remarks came a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol said that he does not rule out Japan's future participation in the Washington Declaration. The South Korean leader made the remarks during a question-and-answer session in a joint press conference after summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul.Regarding the editorials and articles of Global Times criticizing Yoon's recent visit to the United States and Seoul's foreign policy, the spokesperson said that they don't reflect the position of the Chinese government, but reflects the public opinion in China.