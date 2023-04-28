PPP Ethics Committee Delays Decision on 2 Lawmakers over Controversial Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

The ethics committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has delayed its decision on possible disciplinary measures for two of its supreme council members over their controversial remarks.The committee held a session at 4 p.m. on Monday to discuss possible disciplinary measures for Kim Jae-won and Rep. Tae Yong-ho but failed to reach a conclusion.After five hours of deliberation, the committee decided to hold a second session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday after verifying more details regarding their cases.In a press briefing after the meeting, committee chief Hwang Jeong-geun said that Kim and Tae provided explanations about their remarks for two hours and the committee members decided that they needed to verify additional facts over their claims.Hwang hinted that if the two lawmakers resigned voluntarily, the decision could affect the level of disciplinary action.The two face being barred from running in next year's parliamentary elections if they are given a one-year party membership suspension or heavier disciplinary measures.