Key Suspect Arrested in DP Cash Bribery Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has arrested a key figure in a cash bribery scandal connected to the main opposition Democratic Party's 2021 leadership election.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday issued an arrest warrant for Kang Rae-gu, the head of the Institute of Internal Auditors, on charges of bribery and violation of the political party law.The court accepted the prosecution's request for pre-trial detention of Kang, citing the suspect may destroy evidence.Kang is accused of distributing a total of 94 million won to a number of DP lawmakers between March to May in 2021 ahead of the party's national convention to help the former party chief Song Young-gil be elected to the leadership position.Kang, who was a standing auditor for the state water agency K-Water at the time of the alleged offenses, is also accused of accepting three million won from a businessman in exchange for business favors in September 2020.This was the second time that the prosecution had sought an arrest warrant for Kang after the previous request was rejected last month.