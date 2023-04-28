Menu Content

US Calls S. Korea-Japan Summit 'Important New Chapter'

Written: 2023-05-09 08:36:08Updated: 2023-05-09 09:23:47

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said that the recent summit between South Korea and Japan was an "important new chapter and a new beginning" for the U.S.' alliance partners and an example of real leadership.

Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel made the remarks during a press briefing on Monday. 

Patel said that the summit produced new momentum between like-minded countries that respect the rule of law and share the U.S.' commitment to advancing peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. 

He added that Washington will continue to work with South Korea and Japan and other partners to advance these interests. 

When asked about reports of a trilateral summit being discussed between China, South Korea and Japan amid Beijing's discomfort over growing cooperation between the U.S., South Korea and Japan, Patel said the U.S. does not ask its allies or partners to choose between China or the U.S.

He added that Washington is very confident in its deep partnerships with Japan and South Korea.
