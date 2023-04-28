Kyodo: Former Japanese PM Taro Aso Likely to Visit S. Korea Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso is reportedly planning to visit South Korea on Thursday.Japan's Kyodo News on Tuesday quoted an official of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party(LDP) as saying that Aso, now vice president of the ruling LDP, is making arrangements for the trip.Aso is reportedly seeking a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol during his time in Korea.Kyodo said that the Nakasone Peace Institute, chaired by Aso, is set to hold a forum in Seoul on Friday and Saturday, and that Aso is considering attending the forum on Friday.The report said that following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to South Korea and the resumption of "shuttle diplomacy" for the first time in 12 years, the LDP vice chief is seeking to visit Seoul to help improve bilateral relations.Aso visited South Korea last November and met with Yoon to discuss possible solutions to a dispute over wartime forced labor compensation between the two nations.