Photo : YONHAP News

Two minor earthquakes struck in waters off the northeastern coastal city of Donghae on Monday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, a two-point-five magnitude tremor was reported at 7:51 p.m. in waters about four kilometers south-southeast of Donghae City in Gangwon Province on the east coast.The tremor was followed by a quake of two-point-one magnitude at 9:12 p.m. about 52 kilometers northeast of the city.When the first quake occurred, a magnitude three level tremor was felt in Gangwon, a level detectable in upper floors of buildings or in silent locations.Fire authorities received about 30 reports from local residents who felt the first tremor.Including the latest tremors, 39 earthquakes with a magnitude of two or higher have hit the Korean Peninsula and its surrounding waters since the beginning of the year.