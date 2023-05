Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said relations between Seoul and Tokyo could further improve to reach unprecedented heights, as long as the two sides share values of free democracy and continue to build trust through exchanges and cooperation.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon commented on the recent improvement in bilateral ties, saying that the progress made would have been deemed unimaginable until recently.Yoon said that while it took 12 years for the two sides to resume shuttle diplomacy with his trip to Japan in March, it only took two months for a reciprocal visit, referring to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Seoul last Sunday.On Kishida's message expressing sympathy concerning Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, the president said the neighboring countries will be able to overcome challenges and start a new future by addressing their dark history with sincerity.