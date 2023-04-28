Yomiuri: S. Korea, US, Japan to Agree to Instantly Share NK Missile Data

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily has reported that South Korea, the United States and Japan are set to agree on instantly sharing radar systems data related to the detection and tracking of North Korea's missile activities.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun said on Tuesday that the agreement is expected to be reached during a trilateral defense ministers' meeting in Singapore early next month, with a goal set for an early operation.Under the agreement, data from radar and other command control systems run by the South Korean military, U.S. Forces Korea(USFK), the Japan Self-Defense Forces, and U.S. Forces Japan(USFJ) would be accessible and shared through the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command network.The agreement would be implemented as part of the Trilateral Information Sharing Arrangement(TISA) signed in 2014.Last November, the leaders of the three countries agreed to instantly share information on the North's missile activities, the final details of which will likely be confirmed at a trilateral summit set to be held on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan later this month.