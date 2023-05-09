Menu Content

Politics

Yoon: Biggest Advances Made in Diplomacy, Security in First Year

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that the biggest advances made during his first year in office were in the areas of diplomacy and national security.

Yoon made the assessment at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, first mentioning Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishia's remarks during his visit to Seoul earlier this week, who said that his heart aches thinking about the harsh environment and agonizing experiences of Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.

The president also talked about the significance of Tokyo allowing South Korean experts to inspect plans to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, and on-going discussions for a joint visit to a cenotaph commemorating Korean victims of the Hiroshima bombing.

Yoon said that the South Korea-U.S. alliance has been restored, starting with his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul, just eleven days after taking office.

The president also referred to the Washington Declaration from last month's summit with Biden, involving reinforced U.S. extended deterrence, as key changes in national security policy on North Korea, as well as the allies' resumption and expansion of joint military exercises. 

Ahead of a trilateral summit with the leaders of the U.S. and Japan on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Japan's Hiroshima later this month, Yoon pledged to strengthen the three-way security solidarity for regional peace and stability.
