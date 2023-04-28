S. Korea, US, Japan Discussing Ways to Share Missile Info. Real-time

The defense ministry says South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are discussing ways to share real-time information on North Korean missiles.The ministry’s spokesperson, Jeon Ha-kyu, told reporters on Tuesday that such discussions are under way but that nothing has been decided yet. He made the remark after being asked to comment on a report by Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun.The daily reported earlier in the day that South Korea’s military, U.S. Forces Korea, Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and U.S.Forces Japan are mulling ways to instantly share data from their respective radar and other command control systems through the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command network.Jeon’s remarks suggest that the three countries are considering expanding the scope of information they will share on missiles to include data on detecting and tracking the projectiles as well as warfare.Currently, the three countries share real-time information on the missiles’ origin of launch, direction of flight and impact point in line with an agreement their leaders reached last November.