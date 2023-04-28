Calls Grow for Officials' Mandatory Reporting of Virtual Assets

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Calls are growing to require high-level government and elected officials to publicly disclose possession of virtual assets. This comes after an opposition lawmaker was found to own unreported cryptocurrencies worth billions of won under suspicious circumstances.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Nam-kuk continues to face suspicions about his digital assets, despite offering an explanation on how he derived large amounts of cryptocurrency.The first-term lawmaker owned around 800-thousand Wemix coins in his digital wallet between January and February last year, worth an estimated six billion won at the time.In mid-February that year, he withdrew the total amount before a new rule took effect the following month requiring virtual asset brokers or market operators to report to authorities all trades worth one million won or more. Kim claimed that the coins were not withdrawn into cash, but transferred to another digital wallet under his name.While prosecutors are currently investigating the large-scale trading for possible illegalities, Kim said he currently owns coins worth 910 million won, adding he derived the initial funds totaling 985 million won from selling shares he owned in LG Display.At the root of the controversy is that inclusion of cryptocurrency assets is not required in the regular asset disclosure of high-ranking government officials and lawmakers. In this year's disclosure, only two people voluntarily released information on their virtual assets.This is in contrast to the U.S. where officials possessing virtual assets worth over one-thousand dollars or who have earned a related income exceeding 200 dollars are required to report it to the state ethics authorities.Five separate bills on mandatory reporting by officials on their virtual assets are pending at the National Assembly, but without much progress in discussions.Although no clear legal violation has been brought to light in the DP lawmaker's explanation, suspicions remain on how he decided to invest about half of his two-point-one-billion-won worth of total assets into Wemix.There is also a question of conflict of interest, as Kim, who sits on the parliamentary committee on legislation and judiciary, had co-sponsored a bill aimed at giving a grace period on taxation for virtual assets.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.