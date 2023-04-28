Japan Says S. Korean Inspection Team Won't be Assessing Wastewater Safety

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed hope that South Korea's understanding on the safety of the wastewater release from the Fukushima nuclear power plant can deepen through the dispatch of an inspection team and scheduled director-level talks.In a news conference Tuesday, Hayashi said Japan will continue to provide sincere explanations based on scientific grounds in a transparent manner.He said that during the recent Seoul-Tokyo summit, leaders of the two countries agreed on the inspection team dispatch some time this month as a way to enhance understanding of the issue within South Korea.According to Kyodo News, Japan's industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura also echoed similar hopes in a press conference Tuesday but he said the Korean inspectors will not assess or verify the safety of the treated wastewater.Nishimura said the team will be briefed on details of the water storage and construction of the release facility as well as the fact that the water to be discharged contains radiation levels below the standard limit.He promised efforts to transparently convey information and seek understanding from the international community including South Korea based on a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency to be issued in the first half of this year.