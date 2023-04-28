Visit Korea Heritage Campaign Kicks off in Ceremony Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

An event was held Tuesday to mark the launch of the Visit Korea Heritage Campaign which aims to promote the value and beauty of Korea’s cultural heritage.The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation held the launching ceremony at the Hwangudan Altar located in Seoul’s Jung District.The Visit Korea Heritage Campaign centers on showcasing ten courses that are made up of a total of 76 destinations, including the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul and the Seokguram Grotto in Gyeongju.Those taking part in the campaign will be provided with a “Cultural Heritage Passport.” They can get stamps on the passport every time they get to one of the key stops in the offered courses. Those who acquire ten stamps through July 17 will get to be a part of special events.Starting from this year, the campaign will hold various promotional events in major cities abroad, including in Los Angeles in August and in London in November.Like last year, actress Kim Min-ha, who starred in Apple TV’s Korean-language drama “Pachinko,” will serve as honorary ambassador for the campaign.