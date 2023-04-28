Investigators Detain Key Suspect in Massive Stock Manipulation Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prosecutors investigating a suspected case of large-scale stock manipulation conducted through the investment consulting firm, SG Securities Korea, arrested a key figure in the scandal. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, along with financial authorities, placed Ra Deok-yeon, the head of the consulting firm, under a 48-hour detention.Kim Bum-soo has more on the latest development.Report: Share prices of eight listed companies, including Samchully and Daesung Holdings, plunged on April 24.The collapse on that day was led by massive sell-offs through SG Securities Korea, and in just a week a total of at least seven trillion won, or some five-point-three billion dollars, in market capitalization was wiped out.Suspecting that price manipulation ended up in a mass selling spree, a joint team of prosecutors and investigators from financial authorities apprehended 42-year old Ra Deok-yeon at his residence Tuesday morning.Running an unregistered investment consulting firm, Ra is suspected to have used mobile phones and stock accounts of investors to arrange transactions at predetermined prices, and inflated the share value of eight listed companies.The stock prices of the companies in question had been on the rise since about the same time the previous year.In media interviews, Ra admitted that he mobilized phones and stock accounts of investors for stock transactions, but denied any involvement in the alleged price manipulation by executing illegal "matched orders."He is also accused of concealing investment proceeds and tax evasions.The prosecution is soon expected to decide whether to request a pre-trial detention warrant.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.