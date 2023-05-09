Interior Minister Hopes to Swiftly End Vacancy, Opposition Vows Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties traded barbs ahead of the first hearing of the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial of interior minister Lee Sang-min over his alleged mishandling of the Itaewon crowd crush last October.Arriving at the court Tuesday for the 2 p.m. hearing, Lee vowed to sincerely take part in the trial so that the vacuum in state affairs and resulting disruptions due to his absence can quickly come to an end.Ruling People Power Party Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig also said entering the court that it is very regrettable that a meaningless procedure was taking place because the main opposition Democratic Party misused its impeachment rights.Meanwhile, DP Rep. Jin Sun-mee, a member of the party's impeachment task force, said Lee will be impeached by all means and that is the only way to comfort the bereaved families of the crowd crush victims.PPP lawmaker and chair of the National Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee Kim Do-eup who takes on the role of prosecutor in the trial said the court does not see a prolonged ministerial vacancy as desirable and is expected to expedite the process.In the first hearing, lawmakers insisted the minister's handling of the incident was inadequate while Lee argued it is legally difficult to hold the interior minister to account.