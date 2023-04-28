Prosecution Reviews FIU Records on Lawmaker's Cryptocurrency Ownership

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution said it has reviewed materials received from the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit(FIU) regarding its judgment of "abnormal transaction" related to main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk's cryptocurrency possession that was allegedly worth some six billion won at one point.An official at the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office said Tuesday that the FIU had handed over related records pertaining to its earlier report on Kim's abnormal transaction.The official said the FIU likely made that judgment through analysis and based on its own criteria.Meanwhile prosecutors have been unable to confirm the source and flow of Wemix coins that came into Kim's electronic wallet as a search warrant request was rejected last year.In his defense, Kim denied any wrongdoing and said he used the money from selling all shares of LG Display in early 2021 to invest in virtual assets.However speculations continue regarding the source of the investment fund and how he amassed his wealth thereafter.A prosecution official noted the FIU would not have reported the case as abnormal transactions to an investigative agency if the conduct had no criminal implications.