Top Office: S. Korea, US, Japan to Swiftly Set up Body on Sharing NK Missile Info

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office plans to swiftly establish a trilateral consultation body with the U.S. and Japan for real-time information sharing on North Korean missiles.In a Tuesday briefing, a senior presidential official said the real-time info sharing was agreed upon during last November's three-way summit and that military authorities of each country are currently setting up a system.In summit talks in Cambodia, leaders of the three allies agreed to share warning data on North Korean missiles such as launch and impact points and travel direction.On talk of a possible security consultation channel with Washington and Tokyo, the official said Japan's participation in the Nuclear Consultative Group is unlikely in the immediate future but the possibility remains open if the focus of the group is on nuclear deterrence.The official added Seoul and Washington for now are exerting efforts to effectively implement the Nuclear Consultative Group and the Washington Declaration.Also regarding reports from Japan saying the South Korean inspection team to the Fukushima nuclear power plant will not be assessing the safety of the wastewater, the official said top level experts will be sent to Japan to defuse public concern. He also cited assurance from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who said there will be no water discharge that poses health concerns to the Korean and Japanese people.