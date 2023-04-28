Key Suspects in Massive Stock Manipulation Scandal Detained

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating a suspected case of large-scale stock manipulation conducted through SG Securities Korea, have arrested two key figures, head of a consulting firm Ra Deok-yeon and his close confidant surnamed Byun.The arrests come eleven days after the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office set up a joint probe team with financial authorities.Ra is accused of using mobile phones and stock accounts of investors to arrange transactions at predetermined prices, and inflating the share value of several listed companies including Samchully and Daesung Holdings.Byun, arrested Tuesday afternoon following Ra's apprehension in the morning, is believed to be the consulting firm's general manager tasked with recruiting high-income investors such as doctors.Share prices of 8 listed companies plunged on April 24 led by massive sell-offs through SG Securities Korea, which alerted authorities to suspect stock price manipulation.In media interviews, Ra admitted that he mobilized phones and stock accounts of investors for stock transactions, but denied any involvement in the alleged price manipulation by executing illegal "matched orders."He is also accused of concealing investment proceeds and tax evasions.The prosecution is expected to request a pre-trial detention warrant for both individuals as early as Wednesday.