Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered bold personnel measures for officials who are not in lockstep with the current administration's policy direction.Chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday ahead of his first anniversary in office, Yoon was referring to officials not in line with new state governance goals and taking an ambiguous stance.Presidential secretary on public relations Kim Eun-hye also quoted Yoon as urging Cabinet ministers to carry out their jobs more confidently.He said the bureaucratic society must not suffer disadvantages just because of a change in administration and asked officials to identify shortcomings of the previous government and explore ways to make changes.The president also said that it's important to demonstrate to the public how his administration is different from predecessors, stressing the current administration was launched thanks to the Korean people, desiring change.