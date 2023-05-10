Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KBS Poll: Yoon's Approval Rating at 39.1% One Year in Office

Written: 2023-05-10 08:17:50Updated: 2023-05-10 10:54:28

KBS Poll: Yoon's Approval Rating at 39.1% One Year in Office

Photo : KBS News

A KBS poll has found that under 40 percent of respondents approve the management of state affairs by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

KBS recently commissioned the poll as Yoon marks his first anniversary in office on Wednesday. 

In the poll conducted on one-thousand adults from Saturday to Monday, 39-point-one percent of respondents said Yoon is "doing a good job," while 55-point-five percent said otherwise. Yoon's approval rating marked 48 percent in his early days in office. 

As for reasons why respondents gave a positive assessment, 28-point-seven percent cited his foreign policy, which conversely was also the biggest factor for his negative assessment by respondents.

Asked whether respondents believed Yoon will manage state affairs well in the future, 51-point-three percent said he will not, while 46 percent said otherwise. 

The poll conducted by Hankook Research has a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points. 

The poll questions and results are available on the KBS website.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >