KBS Poll: Yoon's Approval Rating at 39.1% One Year in Office

Photo : KBS News

A KBS poll has found that under 40 percent of respondents approve the management of state affairs by President Yoon Suk Yeol.KBS recently commissioned the poll as Yoon marks his first anniversary in office on Wednesday.In the poll conducted on one-thousand adults from Saturday to Monday, 39-point-one percent of respondents said Yoon is "doing a good job," while 55-point-five percent said otherwise. Yoon's approval rating marked 48 percent in his early days in office.As for reasons why respondents gave a positive assessment, 28-point-seven percent cited his foreign policy, which conversely was also the biggest factor for his negative assessment by respondents.Asked whether respondents believed Yoon will manage state affairs well in the future, 51-point-three percent said he will not, while 46 percent said otherwise.The poll conducted by Hankook Research has a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.The poll questions and results are available on the KBS website.