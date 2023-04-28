Pentagon Reaffirms US-S. Korea Joint Military Exercises Are Defensive in Nature

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has reaffirmed that any joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States are defensive in nature.Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder issued the position on Tuesday during a press briefing when asked to elaborate on a multinational maritime exercise set for later this month.Ryder said that he did not have any announcements to make regarding the exercise, but he stressed that the United States and South Korea conduct exercises on a regular basis.He added that those exercises are defensive in nature and help exercise interoperability, as well as signal the U.S.' commitment to working with South Korea to promote peace, stability and security in the region.As for possible protests by North Korea, the spokesperson said that it will not be the first time the North has objected to military exercises.A South Korean official earlier said the country plans to hold a multinational maritime exercise in international waters south of Jeju Island on the occasion of a high-level meeting of the Proliferation Security Initiative set for late May.