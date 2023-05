Photo : YONHAP News

Job growth decelerated in April after a brief rebound in March.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 28 million-432-thousand last month, marking an increase of 354-thousand from a year earlier.The country's job additions had slowed for nine consecutive months through February before rebounding in March, when 469-thousand jobs were added.The number of employed people aged 15 to 29 fell 137-thousand on-year in April, declining for the sixth consecutive month.The figure for the manufacturing sector slipped 97-thousand last month, falling for the fourth straight month and posting the largest drop in 28 months.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by zero-point-six percentage points on-year to reach 62-point-seven percent in April.The jobless rate dropped by zero-point-two percentage points on-year to two-point-eight percent last month.