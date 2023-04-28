Menu Content

Economy

Current Account Turns to Surplus in March For First Time in 3 Months

Written: 2023-05-10 08:45:07Updated: 2023-05-10 09:43:38

Photo : YONHAP News

The country managed to post a current account surplus for the first time in three months in March on the back of an increased surplus in dividend payments. 

According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the country's current account balance posted a surplus of 270 million U.S. dollars in March, after logging shortfalls the previous two months. 

The surplus, however, is six-point-five billion dollars smaller than a year ago. 

The balance of goods posted a deficit of one-point-one billion dollars in March, logging a shortfall for the sixth consecutive month as it plunged by six-point-69 billion dollars from a surplus of five-point-57 billion dollars a year earlier. 

Exports slipped 12-point-six percent on-year in March, the seventh straight month of decline since September last year, while imports dropped two-point-five percent on-year.

The balance of services also marked a shortfall of one-point-nine billion dollars, swinging from a surplus of 170 million dollars a year ago.
