Yoon to Mark First Anniversary in Office With Quiet Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will mark his first anniversary in office on Wednesday without any celebratory events.An official at the presidential office told KBS that Yoon will work as usual to focus on the people and their livelihoods.Yoon will reportedly invite the leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and 18 Cabinet ministers to have lunch together at the Yongsan presidential office. The PPP's supreme council members were reportedly not invited amid two members facing possible disciplinary action.Last Tuesday, after returning from the state visit to the U.S., Yoon met with PPP chief Kim Gi-hyeon and top officials at the top office for dinner to discuss pending issues.In a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said that the most significant achievements made over the past year were in the areas of diplomacy and security, citing the rebuilding of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and normalizing South Korea-Japan relations.