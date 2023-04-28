Inter-Korea N. Korean Propagada Outlet Criticizes S. Korea-Japan Summit

North Korea has described South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's diplomacy with Tokyo as "humiliating" in its first response to the recent South Korea-Japan summit.



Uriminzokkiri, a propaganda website of the regime, said on Wednesday that South Korea's policy of blindly following the U.S. and humiliating itself for Japan has led to the military collusion between the three countries enter a phase of reckless action.



The criticism appears to be directed at President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks after his recent summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul, where he hinted that he is open to Japan's future participation in the new Nuclear Consultative Group being set up between Seoul and Washington.



The website said that Yoon's humiliating diplomacy with Tokyo has opened the way for Japan to put into practice its plan to re-invade the Korean Peninsula, and to bury the history of Japan's bloody aggression and plunder against the Korean people.



It also said that the summit paved the way for the U.S. to establish an Asian version of NATO based on the trilateral military alliance of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.