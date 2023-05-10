Yoon Marks First Anniversary With Approval Rating of 39.1%

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol marks his first anniversary in office on Wednesday. KBS recently commissioned a poll to gauge the public's perception of his performance. His approval rating was less than 40 percent, with his recent state visit to the United States receiving both positive and negative assessments.Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: In a KBS poll marking the first anniversary of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, the president's approval rating fell just short of 40 percent.The poll, conducted on one-thousand adults from Saturday to Monday, showed that 39-point-one percent of respondents said Yoon is "doing a good job," while 55-point-five percent said otherwise.Yoon's approval rating was 48 percent in his early days in office.For reasons why respondents gave a positive assessment, 28-point-seven percent cited his foreign policy achievements, followed by his policies on North Korea. But conversely foreign policy was also the biggest factor for his negative assessment by respondents, followed by economic issues.Asked whether respondents believed Yoon will manage state affairs well in the future, 51-point-three percent said they do not believe he will, while 46 percent said otherwise.On Yoon's recent state visit to the United States, 44-point-one percent said it was fruitful, while 49-point-seven percent said otherwise, with the gap within the margin of error.When asked about Yoon's policy of enhancing the country's relations with the U.S. and Japan, 46-point-three percent of the respondents gave a positive assessment, while 49-point-nine percent gave a negative assessment.Regarding the government's plan to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor without the direct involvement of Japanese firms responsible, 53-point-three percent said it was a "wrong" decision, while 37-point-two percent gave a positive feedback.As for possible military assistance for Ukraine, 52-point-nine percent voiced opposition in consideration of South Korea's relations with Russia, while 41-point-one percent said that the country can provide military assistance for Ukraine beyond humanitarian aid if necessary.The poll conducted by Hankook Research has a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.The poll questions and results are available on the KBS website.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.