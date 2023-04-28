PPP Rep. Resigns from Supreme Council Before Disciplinary Review

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Tae Yong-ho resigned from Supreme Council membership ahead of a party ethics review determining disciplinary action against him for causing a series of controversies.At a press conference on Wednesday, Tae said he takes full accountability for the controversies and that he no longer wants to burden the party, especially as the Yoon Suk Yeol administration marks its one-year anniversary.The first-term representative apologized for causing concern to the public, the party and the Yoon administration, before pledging to help bring about success for the administration and the ruling party.The North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker has been embroiled in controversies after claiming that the April Third civil uprising on Jeju Island was instructed by the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung.He also referred to the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) currently at the center of an illicit political fund scandal as the "JMS DP," saying that the letters stand for junk, money and sex. The acronym JMS is more commonly associated with a controversial religious group and its leader, who is accused of numerous incidents of sexual violence.Additionally, a recording was leaked of a conversation that Tae had with his aides, in which he mentions speaking to the senior presidential political affairs secretary Lee Jin-bok and suggesting the top office's intervention in the nomination process for next year's legislative elections.The PPP ethics committee is set to convene a plenary meeting at 6 p.m. to decide on the disciplinary measures against Tae and another Supreme Council member, Kim Jae-won.The deputy chief of the ethics committee said after Tae's press conference that his resignation will likely be factored into the committee's decision.