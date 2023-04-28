Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Surges to 3-Month High as Gov't Mulls Revising Crisis Level

Written: 2023-05-10 13:11:45Updated: 2023-05-10 13:15:19

Daily COVID-19 Cases Surges to 3-Month High as Gov't Mulls Revising Crisis Level

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily cases of COVID-19 surged to a three-month high on Wednesday, as the government is seeking to lower the nation's virus crisis level.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, 23-thousand-521 additional people tested positive over the previous 24 hour period, including 43 from overseas, bringing the cumulative total to 31-point-33 million.

The latest daily tally is one-thousand-840 cases higher than Tuesday and three-thousand-328 more compared to a week earlier. It is the highest daily tally since 23-thousand-591 cases were recorded on January 28.

The virus transmission has been surging this spring season with an increase in travel and the lifting of the mask mandate.

The number of hospitalized patients for intensive care stood at 151, up nine from the previous day. Twenty-three people succumbed to the virus, raising the cumulative death toll to 34-thousand-571.

On Thursday, the government is expected to review revising down the crisis alert and the infectious disease classification for COVID-19, which would be followed by a lifting of mandatory quarantine for patients.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >