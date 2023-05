Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to decide on lowering the nation's COVID-19 crisis alert from the current "serious," with President Yoon Suk Yeol expected to preside over the related meeting on Thursday.While the prime minister or the health minister has led the virus-related meeting, the president has likely decided to preside over the upcoming session to possibly announce a major adjustment in quarantine.Seoul's expected revision comes as the World Health Organization's(WHO) lifted last week the Public Health Emergency of International Concern(PHEIC) for COVID-19 after three years and four months.During a session on Monday, the nation's infectious disease advisory committee had agreed to enforce the first and second phases of the government's three-step quarantine lifting, which would ease mandatory seven-day quarantine for patients.