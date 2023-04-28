DP Recommends Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to Sell His Virtual Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to recommend its lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk to sell all of his virtual assets following controversy over his undisclosed possession and trading of cryptocurrencies allegedly worth several billion won.The party’s chief spokesperson, Kwon Chil-seung, told reporters in Daegu on Wednesday that the party’s leadership reached the decision during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council.Kwon said the party hopes Kim will follow the party’s advice.The spokesperson said the party also decided to form a probe team to look into the allegations surrounding Kim, adding that it will seek the help of outside experts if deemed necessary given the technical nature of cryptocurrencies.The party reached the latest decisions after reportedly concluding that suspicions related to Kim should be addressed as soon as possible given that related allegations continued to emerge and as the party is already mired in the so-called “cash envelope” bribery scandal.In a separate move, the DP also agreed to try and reform policies to include virtual assets in the list of assets that public officials are obligated to report.