Yoon Takes Aim at Previous Gov't, Opposition Majority While Marking First Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

In a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday marking his first year in office, President Yoon Suk Yeol said the past year had been spent restoring collapsed institutions and regulations, alluding to shortcomings of the previous government.Yoon said it does not take much time to knock down institutional systems but it takes huge amounts of time and money to rebuild them.He also blamed the preceding administration for recent social problems, such as real estate and financial scams, which Yoon attributed to abnormal policies and the absence of proper market monitoring.The president said his administration did its best to rectify the problems but more time is needed to palpably feel the outcome.Yoon also took aim at the opposition saying that institutional reform was difficult to pursue due to resistance by the majority-holding opposition bloc.He also ordered bold measures for officials who are not in lockstep with state governance goals and are taking an ambiguous stance.Meanwhile, Yoon assessed that major advances have been made in foreign affairs and national security, citing the South Korea-U.S. alliance, solidarity with countries sharing the same values and his sales diplomacy of attracting foreign investment.He also mentioned the nuclear deterrence agreement with the U.S., known as the Washington Declaration, as a key accomplishment.