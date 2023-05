Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has asked reporters to guide the government well with "accurate" reporting.The president, who marked his first anniversary in office on Wednesday, made the call during a visit to a press room in the presidential office in Seoul.Yoon told reporters that thanks to the journalists' positive criticism for his work, he was able to do his job well for the past year.The president asked reporters to continue to provide positive criticism in case he takes the wrong path or moves too fast or too slow.Asked if he will meet with reporters often in the future after he suspended doorstepping with the press last year, Yoon just said that he will try hard.A formal press conference was not held on Yoon's first anniversary in office. His first and last press conference was held last August to mark his 100th day in office.