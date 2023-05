Photo : YONHAP News

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho will visit Japan on Thursday to attend the Group of Seven (G-7) meeting of financial ministers.The finance ministry said on Wednesday that Choo will depart for Japan on Thursday to take part in the G-7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting set for Thursday to Saturday in the Japanese city of Niigata.The meeting will bring together finance ministers and top bankers of the G7 members as well as six guest nations -- South Korea, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore and Comoros.It marks South Korea's first participation in the gathering since 2008.Minister Choo plans to share his opinion on key global economic and financial issues with participating nations.Choo is also set to hold separate bilateral meetings with his Italian counterpart, Giancarlo Giorgetti and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the G7 gathering.