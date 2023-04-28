Menu Content

PPP Suspends Party Membership of Supreme Council Member and Lawmaker

Written: 2023-05-11

The ethics committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) suspended the party membership for two of its members on Wednesday following a series of controversial remarks.

Kim Jae-won, a Supreme Council member of the party, received a one year suspension for controversial remarks, including a comment that he opposed the inclusion of the spirit of the May 18 Democratization Movement in the Constitution.

Rep. Tae Yong-ho, a North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker, received a suspension of three months for controversial remarks on the April 3 civil uprising on Jeju Island and a leaked recording of remarks he made to his aides regarding a phone conversation with a senior presidential secretary.

The ethics committee determined the disciplinary measures against the two after four hours of deliberations.

The one-year suspension for Kim effectively bars him from seeking nomination for next year's parliamentary elections.

Tae received a comparatively lighter penalty after he voluntarily resigned from the Supreme Council earlier on Wednesday.
