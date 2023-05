The nation has confirmed cases of foot-and-mouth disease(FMD) for the first time in more than four years.The agriculture ministry said Thursday that they received reports of suspected FMD cases from two cattle farms in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, and they later tested positive for the disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals, including pigs and goats.It marks the first FMD cases reported in local farms since January 2019.The ministry said that some 360 cows at the two farms will be culled as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the disease.The ministry also issued a nationwide 48-hour standstill order on all animal farms and related facilities, as well as personnel and vehicles. It will also launch an intensive campaign in seven cities and counties close to Cheongju to disinfect farms raising cloven-hoofed animals and roads near the farms.