Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next week in Seoul.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said on Wednesday in a press briefing that Trudeau will make a three-day visit to South Korea from next Tuesday and Yoon will have summit talks with him on Wednesday.Trudeau will be visiting the country at the invitation of Yoon, which was extended to the Prime Minister during the president's visit to Canada last September.Lee said that the planned visit comes in a meaningful year marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.He added that the trip will serve as a good opportunity to celebrate the history of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and to build a vision for future cooperation as key allies who share universal values such as freedom, democracy, and rule of law.