Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have filed for an arrest warrant for Ra Deok-yeon, the head of an unregistered investment consulting firm, who is accused of massive stock manipulation that shook the local financial markets.A joint investigative team of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office and financial authorities requested the warrant on Wednesday night.Ra is accused of using mobile phones and stock accounts of investors to arrange transactions at predetermined prices, and inflating the share value of several listed companies, including Samchully and Daesung Holdings.Ra also faces charges related to concealing parts of the investment proceeds and evading taxes, as well as running an unregistered investment consulting business.The share prices of eight listed companies plunged from April 24 following massive sell-offs through SG Securities Korea, which caused authorities to suspect stock price manipulation.