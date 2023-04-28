Sankei: Japan Arranging Bilateral, Trilateral Summits with S. Korea, US on May 21 in Hiroshima

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government is reportedly planning to hold a bilateral summit with South Korea and a trilateral summit with South Korea and the U.S. on May 21, the last day of the Group of Seven(G7) summit set to open on May 19 in Hiroshima.Japan's Sankei Shimbun daily issued the report on Thursday, saying that Tokyo plans to enhance security cooperation among the three nations and to speed up efforts to normalize ties with South Korea.If the summit between Seoul and Tokyo is realized, it would be the third meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in two months.During the last summit on Sunday, the two leaders agreed to visit a memorial in Hiroshima established to remember Korean atomic bombing victims in the city. That is now being planned for May 21 as well.More than 30-thousand ethnic Koreans were believed to have been killed by the bomb in Hiroshima while working at munitions factories and other facilities.In addition to the seven-nation bloc's leaders, the top leaders of eight other countries have also been invited to the upcoming G7 summit, including from South Korea, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Cook Islands. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also set to attend the summit virtually.