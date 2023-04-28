Gov't Lowers COVID-19 Crisis Level, Mandatory Seven-Day Quarantine to End in June

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to lower the COVID-19 crisis level and lift the mandatory seven-day quarantine for infected patients starting in June in a major step towards ending the virus-induced health emergency.President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the decision to lower the COVID-19 crisis level from “serious” to “alert” while presiding over the virus-related response meeting on Thursday.It was also unveiled that starting next month those diagnosed with COVID-19 would only be advised to self-quarantine for five days instead of a compulsory week-long quarantine that is in place currently.The indoor mask mandate will also be lifted for clinics and pharmacies starting next month and only remain in place for hospitals.President Yoon shared his pleasure to see the country return to normalcy three years after the virus’ outbreak and thanked medical professionals for their coordinated efforts to deal with the pandemic during that time.South Korea’s major adjustment in quarantine comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) last week declared that COVID-19 was no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern(PHEIC) after three years and four months.