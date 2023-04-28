Menu Content

Exports Fall 10.1% in First 10 Days of May

Written: 2023-05-11 10:33:39Updated: 2023-05-11 10:46:55

Photo : KBS News

The downward trend in exports is continuing with outbound shipments in the first ten days of May declining by over ten percent on-year. 

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Thursday, exports came to 14-point-48 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down ten-point-one percent from last year. 

The total number of working days during this period was the same as last year at six and a half days. 

The latest data continues the trend in exports decline seen for seven consecutive months since October.

While exports of automobiles and auto parts jumped 125 percent and seven-point-eight percent on-year, respectively, shipments of semiconductors fell nearly 30 percent. 

Shipments of petroleum products also dropped by over 40 percent.

Exports to the country's largest trade partner, China, fell 14-point-seven percent. However, shipments to the U.S. and the European Union rose eight-point-nine percent and eleven-point-five percent, respectively.
