Exports Fall 10.1% in First 10 Days of May

The downward trend in exports is continuing with outbound shipments in the first ten days of May declining by over ten percent on-year.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Thursday, exports came to 14-point-48 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down ten-point-one percent from last year.The total number of working days during this period was the same as last year at six and a half days.The latest data continues the trend in exports decline seen for seven consecutive months since October.While exports of automobiles and auto parts jumped 125 percent and seven-point-eight percent on-year, respectively, shipments of semiconductors fell nearly 30 percent.Shipments of petroleum products also dropped by over 40 percent.Exports to the country's largest trade partner, China, fell 14-point-seven percent. However, shipments to the U.S. and the European Union rose eight-point-nine percent and eleven-point-five percent, respectively.