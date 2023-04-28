Menu Content

S. Korea, Japan to Discuss Details of Inspection Team Visit to Fukushima on Friday

Written: 2023-05-11 12:14:14Updated: 2023-05-11 16:09:39

S. Korea, Japan to Discuss Details of Inspection Team Visit to Fukushima on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold a director-general-level meeting this week to discuss details of a visit by South Korean experts to inspect Tokyo's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

According to the foreign ministry on Thursday, the meeting to implement the agreement made by the leaders of the two countries earlier this week will be held in Seoul on Friday.

Discussions on the itinerary and the scope of the inspection by the expert team will be led by the two sides' respective foreign ministry officials, who have been exchanging views on the water release through video conference calls.

Seoul is expected to focus on verifying Tokyo's advanced liquid processing system(ALPS), which is being used for purifying the contaminated water, and overall treatment capacity.

Appearing on a local broadcaster on Wednesday, Bang Moon-kyu, the minister for government policy coordination, said the team will likely comprise experts from the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission and the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute.
