S. Korea to Lower COVID-19 Crisis Level in Final Steps Towards Normalcy

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: For the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 over three years ago, South Korea will lower its crisis level against the virus, which would lift mandatory quarantine for infected patients and most of the remaining indoor mask mandates. President Yoon Suk Yeol hailed it as the restoration of normalcy to people's daily lives.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: During a COVID-19 response meeting on Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol effectively declared that the viral infection has become an endemic disease, announcing that the government was lowering the crisis level by a notch from the highest level of "serious" on the four-tier scale.Eased measures under the revised level will come into force on June 1.[President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean/English Translation)]"The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters has decided to revise down the COVID-19 crisis level from 'serious' to 'alert' starting June. The World Health Organization has lifted the Public Health Emergency of International Concern for the virus, and now the nation's infectious disease advisory committee has also recommended revising down the crisis level. I am happy that the public will be able to restore normalcy in their daily lives after three years and four months."The current seven-day mandatory quarantine imposed on infected patients will be adjusted to a five-day recommended quarantine. Advised PCR testing upon entry into the country will also be lifted.The remaining indoor mask mandate will be changed to a recommendation, except for medical facilities with wards for hospitalization and nursing homes.Authorities will also announce virus-related data on a weekly basis, rather than daily.[President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean/English Translation)]"I would like to thank doctors, nurses, and nurses' aides who have devoted themselves on the frontlines, workers in the healthcare industry who have exerted efforts towards the research, development and production of vaccines and treatments, local government officials, and health authorities. Above all, I would like to thank the general public for their active cooperation in quarantine measures."Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jee Young-mee said the government will continue to cover medical care, vaccination expenses and offer other assistance to help ease the public burden.Authorities are expected to draw up a mid- to long-term plan to prepare for similar pandemics in the future based on the country's experiences over the past three years.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.