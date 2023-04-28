Doctors, Nurses' Aides Launch Another Partial Walkout to Protest Nursing Act

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Doctors and nurses' aides have launched another partial walkout to protest the controversial nursing act and revisions to the medical law. Meanwhile, an association of nurses is calling for a swift proclamation of the act as its top officials continue a hunger strike.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: A coalition of 13 medical workers' organizations launched a second round of collective action on Thursday to protest the Nursing Act. It comes roughly a week after the first partial walkout.The bill, which passed in the opposition-controlled National Assembly last month, specifies the roles and duties of nurses in a bid to improve their punishing working conditions and avoid burnout.But doctors have claimed that the changes would allow nurses to perform medical services without physicians, and nurses aides' and other medical workers expressed concern that it would encroach on services they provide.The coalition, which includes the Korean Medical Association and the Korea Licensed Practical Nurses Association, is also protesting the passage of revisions to the medical law, which strip physicians of their licenses if they are slapped with prison sentences.According to the group, Thursday’s partial walkout is seeing larger participation than last week’s collective action. However, it is not expected to cause disruptions to essential medical services as participation is voluntary.Aside from the partial walkout, the coalition plans to continuously hold rallies across the country to demand the scrapping of the Nursing Act.The coalition also unveiled plans earlier to stage a general strike next Wednesday if President Yoon Suk Yeol fails to exercise his right to veto the controversial bill.Meanwhile, the Korea Nurses Association is calling for a swift promulgation of the act, with its top officials continuing a hunger strike for a third day.The association has said that it would stage collective action if Yoon vetoes the bill.The deadline for the president to exercise his veto power is next Friday.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.