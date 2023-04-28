Menu Content

DP Chief's Legal Team Denies Corruption Allegations In Prepartory Court Hearing

Written: 2023-05-11 15:08:23Updated: 2023-05-11 16:39:17

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung's legal representatives flatly denied in court corruption allegations against Lee when he was mayor of Seongnam in Gyeonggi Province.

During a preparatory hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, Lee's legal counsel claimed that the prosecution has failed to find any evidence of wrongful monetary gains in its investigation.

Regarding charges linked to the Daejang-dong and Wirye property development projects, they denied the prosecution's accusation of indigenous regional corruption, claiming there is no evidence of Lee colluding with key figures in the scandal.

As for third-party bribery charges related to Seongnam's football club, they claimed that Lee had never sought his own interests in attracting corporate sponsorship.

Speaking with reporters at the National Assembly, Lee said that Seongnam City and its residents received 550 billion won in benefits from the Daejang-dong project, and that the city government managed to cut its budget thanks to the club's sponsorship.

The DP chief then said that the time has come for the truth to come out in court, slamming the prosecution's manipulation of the investigation.
