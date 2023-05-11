S. Korea Announces End to COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean government effectively declared that COVID-19 has become an endemic disease. This comes as President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that the nation was lowering its crisis level for the virus with eased measures taking effect in June. They include the lifting of the mandatory seven-day quarantine period for infected patients.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Meeting of the Central Disaster Safety and Countermeasure Headquarters]Thursday's COVID-19 response meeting began with a round of applause for medical professionals at the meeting, in a symbolic gesture to commend the doctors and nurses who fought on the frontlines of the pandemic from early 2020.Presided over by President Yoon Suk Yeol, the government at the meeting declared an end to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters has decided to revise down the COVID-19 crisis alert from 'serious' to 'alert' starting June... ""I am happy to announce that the public will be able to return to their daily lives after three years and four months."Starting from next month, the current seven-day quarantine regulations will no longer be required for those who test positive, but a recommendation to isolate for five days will still be in place.Most of the remaining face mask regulations will also be lifted except in nursing homes and inpatient hospitals, and PCR tests will no longer be recommended for those who arrive in the country.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"We were only able to endure the prolonged pandemic and return to our daily routines through the dedication of countless people. I would like to thank doctors, nurses, nurses' aides who have devoted themselves on the frontlines, as well as health industry workers for research and production of vaccines and treatment, and local government officials and health authorities. Above all, I would like to thank the general public for their active cooperation in quarantine."The move comes in the wake of the World Health Organization's recent announcement that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency.South Korean health authorities will also stop releasing daily infection tallies and provide relevant data on a weekly basis.The end to the state of emergency came after more than 31-million-351-thousand COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in South Korea, including breakthrough infections. 34-thousand-583 lives were lost due to the virus in South Korea.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jee Young-mee said the government will continue to cover medical care, vaccination expenses and offer other assistance to help ease public burden.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.