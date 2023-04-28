Main Opposition DP Steps Up Investigation into Lawmaker's Crypto Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is stepping up its investigation into its lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk amid allegations of possible irregularities surrounding his cryptocurrency assets.The DP held its first fact-finding review at the National Assembly on Thursday led by the party's secretary general Kim Byung-kee, as well as other lawmakers specializing in law and economics.Speaking to reporters before the meeting, the secretary general said all allegations will be investigated, such as whether he received insider information, adding that he believes the review will be able to clarify most of the suspicions once they look into the lawmaker's transaction history.He also said that they finished recruiting outside experts to ensure the investigation's objectivity and expertise.Rep. Kim has faced public criticism following revelations that he had owned Wemix coins worth around 6 billion won, or about four-point-five million dollars, in 2021, which he reportedly liquidated before he co-sponsored a bill deferring income tax on such assets.Kim had also not revealed such assets in his financial disclosure reports as virtual assets are not a declaration requisite.