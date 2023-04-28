Rival Parties Agree to Hold National Assembly Plenary Session on May 25

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will be holding a plenary session on May 25 to pass a special bill to help victims of a series of home rental scams as well as accelerate internal reforms that require lawmakers to disclose their virtual assets.In a meeting presided by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Thursday, the floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Yun Jae-ok and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Park Kwang-on agreed on the agenda for the session.The envisioned bill, currently under review, is designed to provide support measures for the victimized tenants, mostly in their 20s and 30s, of fraud that abuses the country's unique lump sum deposit rental system, called "jeonse."The rival parties have been at odds on the scope of the victims as well as the DP's proposal to publicly purchase the housing units involved in the scams.Meanwhile, rival parties also shared consensus on stepping up a concerted push to require lawmakers and other senior public servants include cryptocurrency and other virtual assets in their annual asset disclosure amid a cryptocurrency scandal involving a DP lawmaker.